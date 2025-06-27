Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyers make closing arguments in sex trafficking trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyers are making their closing arguments Friday in the sex trafficking trial against him in New York.

The prosecution rested on Tuesday and made their closing arguments Thursday, after calling on 34 witnesses over the course of seven weeks. Combs' ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie Ventura Fine, and rapper Kid Cudi, were among those who testified.

The defense rested on Tuesday after presenting its case for less than 30 minutes. It didn't call any witnesses.

In federal prosecutors' closing arguments, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik said to the jury that Combs used "power, violence and fear" to rule a criminal enterprise, which allegedly facilitated brutal sex crimes. Slavik said Combs "counted on silence and shame" to allow his abuse to continue. She also said he used a "small army" of employees to harm women and then cover it up.

"He thought that his fame, wealth and power put him above the law," she said.

After the defense gives its closing argument, prosecution will make a rebuttal argument. Judge Arun Subramanian will then instruct jurors on the law before deliberations begin.

The trial of Combs, 55, began on May 12. Prosecutors allege he relied on employees, resources and influence of his business empire to create a criminal enterprise that engaged in — or attempted to engage in — "sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for the purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice."

Combs has denied the allegations against him and pleaded not guilty to five counts. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Combs has been present at the trial but told U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian this week that he decided not to testify.

"I mean, it's my decision with my lawyers. ... My decision to make. I'm making it," he said.

Combs' lawyers built their case for acquittal through lengthy cross-examinations of government witnesses. Some testified only in response to subpoenas and insisted they didn't want to be there.