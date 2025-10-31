Sean "Diddy" Combs moved to federal prison in New Jersey

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been moved to a federal prison in New Jersey following his conviction and sentencing on prostitution-related charges in New York, online prison records show.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the disgraced music mogul has been moved to the federal correctional institution in New Jersey known as FCI Fort Dix. As recently as Monday, Combs was located at a detention center in Brooklyn, New York, according to online records from the bureau.

A spokesperson for Combs declined to comment to CBS News about the new development.

Combs' lawyers had wanted their client to serve his sentence at FCI Fort Dix in order for him "to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts," according to a letter sent to the judge in the case.

The prison is located at the military's Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, located northeast of Philadelphia. The base combined McGuire Air Force Base, Fort Dix Army Base and Lakehurst Naval Air Station in 2009.

Earlier this month, the 55-year-old Combs was sentenced to just over four years in prison after he was convicted of two counts of violating the Mann Act, which criminalizes the transportation of any person "for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose."

He is appealing his conviction and sentence. The expected release date for Combs is in May 2028.

Combs was acquitted of the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering at the end of his high-profile criminal trial in New York City in July. He has been in custody since he was arrested in September 2024.

Combs will be among over 4,100 inmates at FCI Fort Dix, according to a website for the prison. The website describes the facility as "a low security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp."