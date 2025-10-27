Here's when Sean "Diddy" Combs is expected to be released from prison

Sean "Diddy" Combs is expected to be released from a New York federal prison on May 8, 2028, according to online records from the Bureau of Prisons.

Combs was ordered to serve 50 months in prison — just over four years — for two prostitution-related charges earlier this month. He has been in custody since September of last year and is credited with the time served.

His attorneys last week filed a notice of appeal to the Federal District Court in New York, appealing both Combs' conviction and sentence. They are expected to file more papers containing their arguments before the appeal goes to a panel of three judges in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

During the sentencing hearing, Combs spoke for about 12 minutes, saying that he takes "full accountability and responsibility."

In addressing the judge, Combs said that "My domestic violence will be a heavy burden that I will have to carry." He said he makes "no excuse because I knew better," claiming that he was "sick on drugs" and "out of control."

Combs' lawyers have also asked the judge to send him to a low-security federal prison in New Jersey to serve the rest of his sentence, telling a judge early this month that the facility's drug treatment program will help him stay clean.

In a letter, Combs' lawyers urged the judge presiding over his case, Arun Subramanian, to "strongly recommend" that the federal Bureau of Prisons transfer Combs from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to FCI Fort Dix, a massive prison located on the grounds of the joint military base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.