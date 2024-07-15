Scientists discover underground cave on the moon that could shelter astronauts on future trips to space

Scientists have confirmed a cave on the moon, not far from where Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed 55 years ago, and suspect there are hundreds more that could house future astronauts.

An Italian-led team reported Monday that there's evidence for a sizable cave accessible from the deepest known pit on the moon. It's located at the Sea of Tranquility, just 250 miles (400 kilometers) from Apollo 11's landing site.

The pit, like the more than 200 others discovered up there, was created by the collapse of a lava tube.

Researchers analyzed radar measurements by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, and compared the results with lava tubes on Earth. Their findings appeared in the journal Nature Astronomy.

The radar data reveals only the initial part of the underground cavity, according to the scientists. They estimate it's at least 130 feet (40 meters) wide and tens of yards (meters) long, probably more.

"Lunar caves have remained a mystery for over 50 years. So it was exciting to be able to finally prove the existence" of one, Leonardo Carrer and Lorenzo Bruzzone of the University of Trento, wrote in an email to the Associated Press.

During NASA's Apollo program, 12 astronauts landed on the moon, beginning with Armstrong and Aldrin on July 20, 1969.

The findings suggest there could be hundreds of pits on the moon and thousands of lava tubes.

The Nature study said that the cave could be a "promising site for a lunar base, as it offers shelter from the harsh surface environment and could support long-term human exploration of the Moon."

However, building habitats from scratch would be more time-consuming and challenging, even when factoring in the potential need of reinforcing the cave walls to prevent a collapse, the team of researchers said.

British astronaut Helen Sharman told CBS partner BBC News that humans could shelter in lunar pits like this one in 20 to 30 years, but that they may need "jet packs or a lift" to get out due to the depth of the cave.

Rocks and other material inside these caves — unaltered by the harsh surface conditions over the eons — also can help scientists better understand how the moon evolved, especially involving its volcanic activity

Scientists around the world are constantly adding to the archive of moon research. Just weeks ago, China's Chang'e 6 lunar probe returned to Earth after collecting rock and soil samples from the moon's surface. Chinese scientists hope that findings will shed light on differences between two sides of the moon, which have unique geographical features.