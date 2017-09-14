Schumer says Trump "likes" him in hot mic moment

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was caught telling staffers that President Trump "likes" him due to a C-SPAN microphone the New York Democrat apparently did not notice.

Schumer's "hot mic" moment came the day after he had dinner with Mr. Trump and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. The Democrats announced that they had come to an agreement with Mr. Trump on saving DACA, although the president disputes that characterization.

"He likes us," Schumer says in the audio recording, referring to Mr. Trump. "He likes me, anyway."

"Look, what we said is exactly accurate," Schumer is heard telling a staffer, referring to the joint statement he and Pelosi issued about the meeting with Mr. Trump.

"Here's what I told him," Schumer says. "I said, 'Mr. President, you are much better off if you can sometimes step right and sometimes step left. If you have to step just in one direction, you're boxed.'"

"He gets that," Schumer added. "We are always going to work it out, and it will make us more productive, too."