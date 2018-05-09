Scarlett Johansson defends decision to wear Marchesa dress designed by Weinstein's wife

Scarlett Johansson made headlines for her 2018 Met Gala dress -- a pink and purple ombre dress designed by Marchesa. But it wasn't the look of the dress that got people talking, it was the designer.

Marchesa is run by Keren Craig and Georgina Chapman, the estranged wife of Harvey Weinstein. Johansson's fashion choice for the annual gala caused some controversy due to the brand's close proximity to the disgraced movie mogul.

DANNY MOLOSHOK / REUTERS

Weinstein has been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women, including many well-known Hollywood stars. Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan, Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette are among the women who've accused the producer of misconduct.

After numerous allegations against Weinstein came out, Chapman told People in October that she was leaving her husband. The two have been married since 2007 and have two children together. The divorce news came about a week after Chapman initially said she was standing by her husband, which had prompted some calls for a Marchesa boycott.

Johansson is the first A-list celebrity to wear a Marchesa dress to a public event since the Weinstein revelations, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Johansson is one of many women who have spoken out in support the #MeToo movement, and she attended the Women's March in Los Angeles in January. The actress said she purposefully chose to wear a Marchesa dress to the Met Gala on Monday.

"I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful, and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers," Johansson said in a statement to ET.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The fashion label also released a statement on the star's dress choice. "We are truly honored that Scarlett chose to wear Marchesa for the Met Gala," the fashion brand shared in a statement to ET on Monday. "She is an amazingly talented actor who has incredible style and presence. It was wonderful to work so closely with her in creating this custom look."