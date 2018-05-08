Met Gala 2018 red carpet

-
Cardi B
Cardi B attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Click through to see more photos of celebrities on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Rita Ora
Rita Ora attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Katy Perry
Katy Perry attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Amal and George Clooney
Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
SZA
SZA attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Riley Keough
Riley Keough attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Ann and Mitt Romney
Ann Romney and Mitt Romney attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Cardi B
Cardi B attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Katy Perry
Katy Perry attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Alessandro Michele, Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto
Alessandro Michele, Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Zendaya
Zendaya attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
-
Lily Aldridge and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Lily Aldridge and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Rihanna
Rihanna attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Met Gala
(L-R) Antonia Steinberg, Diane von Furstenberg, Talita Von Furstenberg, Maya Hawke, Taylor Hill, and Jourdan Dunn attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Migos
(L-R) Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff of Migos attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Lena Waithe
Lena Waithe attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Madonna
Madonna attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie
Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Amber Heard
Amber Heard attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Kate Moss
Kate Moss attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Amal and George Clooney
Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Rihanna
Rihanna attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Jack McCollough, Laura Dern and Lazaro Hernandez
(L-R) Jack McCollough, Laura Dern and Lazaro Hernandez attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Kate Upton
Kate Upton attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Lily Collins
Lily Collins attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon
Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin
Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Claire Danes
Claire Danes attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen
Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Cindy Crawford
Cindy Crawford attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bundchen attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Donald Glover
Donald Glover attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
-
Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Ruby Rose
Ruby Rose attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
-
Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse
Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images