Savannah Guthrie pleads to her mother's alleged kidnappers to "do the right thing" in new video

Savannah Guthrie appealed to her mother's alleged kidnappers to "do the right thing" on Monday, saying in a new video message that her family has been living in a "nightmare that will not end."

In her Instagram post, the "Today" show host said her family had "done our part" and would "never stop looking for" their 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing since February.

"The world can be a cruel and unforgiving place, and I know that you have tried to do things the right way," Savannah Guthrie said. "So I am asking you, begging you, to do the right thing now."

She captioned the post: "bring her home."

Monday's post marks the Guthrie family's first major public appeal regarding her mother since June 23, when Savannah Guthrie gave a teary address during her NBC show from the anchor desk.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on Sunday, Feb.1, after not showing up for church. The sheriff said at the time that it appeared she was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona.

Two ransom notes were addressed to the Guthrie family days after her disappearance, including a note that said she had died, according to authorities who believe they were likely sent by the person or group of people who abducted her.

The first note demanded millions in bitcoin for Nancy Guthrie's release. In the second note, sent a few days later, the apparent abductors revealed that she had died. The note indicated that they did not mean for her to die, according to sources who reviewed the notes.