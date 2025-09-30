"SNL" alum Kate McKinnon on quirky theme in new book and the importance of comedy

Kate McKinnon brings her humor to children's books with "Secrets of the Purple Pearl"

Kate McKinnon, who starred on "Saturday Night Live" for 11 seasons and earned two Emmy Awards, is sharing details about her new book for young readers, her inspiration and the importance of comedy in today's world.

McKinnon's book, "Secrets of the Purple Pearl," is part of "The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science" series. It follows the Porch sisters, who again team up with their professor, Millicent Quibb, to save the guests of the Purple Pearl Hotel from a looming threat.

"The bad guys have gone to the Purple Pearl Hotel and they've got to find the legendary purple pearl and rescue everybody before stuff goes down," the bestselling author explained in an interview with "CBS Mornings" on Tuesday.

McKinnon said there's a central theme among the characters, saying, "they are quirky girls and they are under the tutelage of Millicent Quibb, the infamous mad scientist who is also quirky – kind of a theme running through the work if you can … piece it together."

She encourages those reading her book to embrace their quirky personality, acknowledging sometimes it feels isolating.

"I would say just you got to keep doing it," she said. "Do not hide it because that's what the world wants from you ultimately, even if it says don't do it, that's what we need to move forward is just for people to be themselves."

McKinnon said she finished recording the audiobook with her sister, who she said is also a comedian.

"Everything for me starts with a voice and a hairdo," she said. "I do it out loud and then I think of what the hairdo is and then I know everything that I need to know about that character. "

She called her sister "the love of my life" and dedicated the book to her.

"She's my best friend. She's my everything and that's really how the girls in the book feel about each other and what carries them through," McKinnon said.

Comedy in today's world

When asked about comedy and its place in the world today, the McKinnon said, "political satire is a very important part of a functioning society."

"I also think that just goofiness and laughter are vital, not only art, but in between people. It is healthy and I think just kindness and joy and laughter are such important things and just the reason we are alive, and so that's what I like to bring to people," she said.

The SNL alum said she misses her former colleagues, but added, "I miss it, but I really love to go to bed early and that's what I have been doing more of and I really enjoy it. … I miss the people so much."

"Secrets of the Purple Pearl" is on sale now.