En Tiempo Real: Saturan escalera y se caen

Former attorney at the tech giant allegedly drew on non-public earnings information to cash in
In a letter to FEMA employees, Long said stepping down was "one of the toughest decisions I have ever had to make"
NASA officially terminates the Mars Opportunity mission eight months after losing contact with the rover
Will Burrard-Lucas snapped these stunning photos of the wild leopard during a safari in Kenya
Trump is "very likely" to sign the agreement reached by congressional negotiators, according to an administration official
Bob Simon interviews Sir Nicholas Winton, who helped save hundreds of mostly Jewish children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia on the eve of the World War II
The lifelong Democrat tells "60 Minutes" both parties are not doing what's necessary on behalf of the American people
A private company has set off a revolution in space by launching hundreds of small satellites, enough to photograph the entire landmass of the Earth every day
It was completely legal and it won them millions. Jon Wertheim reports on how Jerry Selbee and his wife Marge used "basic arithmetic" to crack the code on certain lottery games
House Democrats have been stonewalled over the last two years when it came to subpoenas on various Trump administration dealings. But now Democrats have the majority, and Elijah Cummings plans to make the most of it
Scott Pelley reports on the developments in artificial intelligence brought about by venture capitalist Kai-Fu Lee's investments and China's effort to dominate the AI field
A social worker tried to tell him about "career alternatives" after he lost his sight, but Chris Downey wasn't about to stop being an architect
The youngest woman ever elected to Congress tells "60 Minutes" she thinks President Trump is racist and responds to criticisms she could be pushing the Democratic Party too far to the left
Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán is likely to spend 23 hours a day in a high-security prison cell for the rest of his life. A jury in New York convicted Guzmán Tuesday on all 10 counts of a federal indictment, including engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, drug trafficking, and money laundering. Jericka Duncan reports.
Now that the winningest female ski racer in the world has retired, 60 Minutes looks back on her conversation with Sharyn Alfonsi
The tail end of a massive and deadly winter storm is sweeping through the Northeast. The system started in the Pacific Northwest four days ago and brought snow, sleet, freezing rain, and frigid temperatures. David Begnaud reports.
Sources tell CBS News that President Trump is very likely to sign a bipartisan spending deal that gives much less money than he wants for barriers on the Mexico border. The agreement would end nearly two months of gridlock and prevent another partial government shutdown. Nancy Cordes reports.
Professor Vanessa Tyson, who says Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax sexually assaulted her in 2004, is speaking publicly for the first time since her story came out. She did not address her claim directly Tuesday at Stanford University. Tyson is one of two women whose allegations have brought calls for Fairfax to resign. Ed O'Keefe reports.
Parts of the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast haven't been this cold in decades — if ever
Brock Long, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is stepping down after two years on the job. Long faced controversy last year over improper use of government vehicles.
An American bald eagle was found with an 8-pound ball of ice frozen onto his tail. After being rescued and nursed back to health, he had an epic send off back into the wild.
