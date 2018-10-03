Sarah Sanders defends Trump's comments about Christine Blasey Ford

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that President Trump was merely "stating the facts" when he reenacted Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford's Senate testimony about her sexual assault allegation. Sanders told reporters at Wednesday's press briefing that he was reiterating facts from GOP-hired prosecutor Rachel Mitchell's assessment of Ford's testimony, who pointed out the gaps in her allegation.

"The President was stating the facts, and frankly facts that were included in special prosecutor Rachel Mitchell's report. He was stating facts that were given during Dr. Ford's testimony. And the Senate has to make a decision based on those facts and whether or not they see Judge Kavanaugh to be qualified to hold the position on the Supreme Court," Sanders said.

The president has since received widespread backlash over his comments made during a rally in Mississippi Tuesday night, drawing attention to those gaps.

"How did you get home? 'I don't remember,'" Mr. Trump said at the rally, apparently alternating between questioner and an impression of Ford. "How did you get there? 'I don't remember.' Where is the place? 'I don't remember.' How many years ago was it? 'I don't know.'"

Key Republicans to watch in Kavanaugh's confirmation vote including Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, who both condemned the presidents comments. Collins called the remarks "just plain wrong," and Murkowski said they were "wholly unacceptable."

Sanders also defended Kavanaugh, saying that throughout the confirmation process, every single word of Kavanaugh's has been picked apart "while if anybody says anything about these accusations, that's totally off limits and outrageous." She called Ford's testimony before the Judiciary Committee "compelling" but added, "you can't make this decision based on emotion. It has to be based on fact. "

Sanders said it was up to the Senate to make a decision about Kavanaugh based on those facts. However, she slammed Senate Democrats for pushing a "11th-hour accusations and a full scale assault" on Kavanaugh's integrity.

"This is a coordinated smear campaign. No evidence, no independent corroboration, just smears," said Sanders.

Sanders said the president remains "very confident" in his nominee. "We expect the Senate to vote and hope they do that soon," she said.