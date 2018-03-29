Sarah Jessica Parker endorses Cynthia Nixon for New York governor

Sarah Jessica Parker has endorsed her former "Sex and the City" co-star Cynthia Nixon's bid to become the next governor of New York.

"My sister on and off screen, you have my love, support and vote," Parker, who is also a prominent Democratic donor, said in a Thursday Instagram post.

Nixon is challenging incumbent New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary, which is scheduled to take place in September. A longtime progressive activist with close ties to Cuomo antagonist and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Nixon would be the first woman and first LGBT person to lead the Empire State.

Polls indicate Cuomo, who is running for a third term and is thought of as a potential 2020 presidential candidate, is rather popular. He's also well-funded, with a reported $30 million already in the bank for the campaign, and was recently endorsed by New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, another possible presidential contender.

But Nixon, who announced her candidacy earlier this month, is increasingly seen as a serious threat to Cuomo, who has struggled to fix New York City's ailing subway system. Cuomo has also been frequently criticized by progressive groups who accuse him of being too moderate. In 2014, Cuomo fended off a primary challenge from progressive academic Zephyr Teachout.