It had been 37-and-a-half years since retired Vermont State Police Detective Sergeant Tom Truex had spoken to David Morrison – the man he believed murdered Sarah Hunter in 1986.

DET. TOM TRUEX: You remember me?

DAVID MORRISON: I remember you.

Tom and his son Sam, also a detective, met Morrison at the Solano State Prison in California where he was serving time for unrelated crimes. They'd come looking for answers.

DET. SGT. SAM TRUEX: How did you kill Sarah Hunter?

The disappearance of Sarah Hunter

Sarah Hunter was just hitting her stride when investigators believe she crossed paths with David Morrison. In 1986, she was working as a golf pro at the Manchester Country Club. Kevin Dailey was president of the club at the time.

Kevin Dailey: When Sarah arrived, she, she stepped right into the role … She oversaw the pro shop … And she also continued to give lessons.

Sarah Hunter was Vermont's first female golf pro. Family of Sarah Hunter

But on the morning of Sept. 19, 1986, she failed to show up for her first lesson of the day.

Kevin Dailey: At first, I was concerned because it was so unusual for Sarah to … not — not let us know where she was. So I — I didn't know what to think at first.

But then Dailey heard that Sarah's abandoned Nissan was found behind the Citgo station car wash in Manchester Village.

After Sarah Hunter failed to show up for work, her abandoned car was found behind a gas station car wash – a red flag that something was amiss. Vermont State Police

Kevin Dailey: We learned that her car had been wedged in … so tightly that you couldn't have gotten in or out of the car. And when we heard that we realized something perhaps not very good was — had happened to Sarah.

Det. Tom Truex: We assumed that whoever put it there pushed it there.

Detective Tom Truex was a Vietnam veteran and state police detective when he was called in by the Manchester Police Department to help find Sarah.

Anne-Marie Green: What sort of case did they think they were dealing with initially?

Det. Tom Truex: Initially, a missing person.

Investigators began piecing together Sarah's movements the night she went missing. They started by speaking with her boyfriend.

Det. Tom Truex: Sarah was … going out with, uh, a local car dealer … a very upstanding person.

He told a Manchester detective that Sarah was at his residence and left at 8:05 to go home.

Det. Tom Truex: and after she left his house that night … she stopped at a place called Leo's Motors … and picked up a six-pack of Coors.

At the time, she was renting a room at the Livingston Boarding House. Police searched Sarah's room.

Det. Tom Truex: And they found one Coors … on the bureau of her apartment.

Anne-Marie Green: So she made it home.

Det. Tom Truex: Right …

Anne-Marie Green: You don't know what she did afterwards.

Det. Tom Truex: No, we had no idea.

Days went by without a hint of Sarah. No credit card activity. No calls to family or friends. Just an ominous silence. Detective Tom Truex had a gut feeling.

Det. Tom Truex: She's gonna turn up dead.

Anne-Marie Green: You had that suspicion that early on?

Det. Tom Truex: I did, yeah.

Investigators looked at the men in her life – the boyfriend she was with the night she disappeared and her ex-husband. Both had alibis. Detective Truex then turned his attention to the country club where she worked.

Det. Tom Truex: Everybody was a suspect at that point.

Det. Tom Truex: And we chased down more, more leads, more tips ,,, And, uh, a lot of it was just a wild goose chase.

Sixteen days after Sarah went missing, there was a break in the case.

On Oct. 4, 1986, some kids riding their bikes found a purse in the brush on the side of the road in Danby, Vermont – 15 miles from the boarding house where Sarah was staying. Inside the purse was Sarah's ID.

Anne-Marie Green: What did that tell you?

Det. Tom Truex: Somebody grabbed her, probably.

The search for Sarah intensified. But weeks went by and there was still no sign of her.

Kevin Dailey: Everybody was concerned that … we would never know really what happened to Sarah.

Then came the call everyone was hoping for and dreading at the same time. It was Thanksgiving Day. Tom and his family, including his son Sam, were just about to sit down for dinner.

Det. Sgt. Sam Truex: I was 12 years old … we're having Thanksgiving at family's in New York and my dad got a call …

Anne-Marie Green: And what do they say to you?

Det. Tom Truex: Body has been found and they think it's Sarah.

David Morrison emerges as a suspect

On Thanksgiving Day 1986, a property owner in Pawlet, Vermont, made a grim discovery: the skeletal remains of a woman who had been missing for 69 days.

Det. Tom Truex: So I got the directions. … Went up to the site.

Sarah Hunter lay alone in the woods, next to a cornfield, 20 miles north of where she was last seen alive.

Det. Tom Truex: Started to photograph the scene.

The medical examiner determined the 32-year-old's cause of death was strangulation.

Det. Tom Truex: That was an educated guess … 'cause there wasn't much to go on. … her pants were right next to her. … And the way her legs were spread, her clothes off … it was just an assumption that she'd been sexually assaulted, but you couldn't prove it.

Sarah's sock was found dangling on a barbed wire fence nearby.

Det. Tom Truex: Which suggested to me that she tried to get away. … or … she got the other side of the fence and he might have drug her back.

Athena Varounis: What?! … what do you mean murdered?

Sarah's college friend Athena Varounis was at working as an FBI agent when she got the call.

Athena Varounis: I was in shock. I — I – 'cause you — you didn't just kill Sarah Hunter. … This is her yearbook picture … You didn't just do that. … She was a hiker, outdoors person. … 18 years old. Life just beginning.

Athena says Sarah Hunter was a big personality and gifted athlete – a star the moment she set foot on the campus of Wilson College in Pennsylvania. Both on the field and off.

Athena Varounis: She could hit the ball from one end of the field to the other.

Athena Varounis: Sarah was like the north wind. She would just … breeze on in … it was almost like the room would part and people would look and see because Sarah Hunter had arrived.

Athena Varounis: She knew what she was gonna be. … She always talked about being a golf pro. … That was part of who she was. It was part of her DNA.

Sarah Hunter was just hitting her stride when investigators believe she crossed paths with David Morrison. In 1986, she was working as a golf pro at the Manchester Country Club. Manchester Country Club

Sarah quickly realized that dream. In 1986 she became one of an elite group of women in the northeast to become a head pro at a golf club.

Athena Varounis: To be the golf pro running the shop, the merchandising … the teaching … that was unheard of.

Sarah Hunter's murder marked a subtle but undeniable shift for the people who lived in and around Manchester, Vermont, a picturesque town built in revolutionary times at the foot of the Green Mountains.

Anne-Marie Green: How old were you?

Erica Marthage: Sixteen.

Erica Marthage, currently the Bennington County State's Attorney, grew up here.

Anne-Marie Green: Did it change the community permanently?



Erica Marthage: … yes … people started locking doors and … locking their cars and just being a little more suspicious of people who weren't normally there.

But detectives were also looking at people who were normally there; one man in particular — the attendant at the Lehigh gas Station — a 26-year-old man named David Morrison. The night Sarah went missing, a customer reported a strange incident when he tried to buy cigarettes.

Det. Tom Truex: David Morrison almost attacks him … tells him, don't go inside there. … he was startled … it scared him.

After hearing that story, Detective Tom Truex went to speak to Morrison.

Anne-Marie Green: How did he explain his odd behavior that night?

Det. Tom Truex: He just explained it off. He says, oh, I fumigated. He says for flies. And he said, "I didn't want them to go in there."

When asked about Sarah Hunter, Morrison tells the detective , "he has never met Sarah Hunter before …" But his proximity to Sarah's abandoned car was hard to ignore, says the detective.

Det. Tom Truex (outside former gas station): This is where David Morrison worked at the Lehigh station and the car was found at the Citgo station located about 200 feet south.

The detective started delving into Morrison's past. He learned Morrison had moved to Vermont as a child. He had a difficult relationship with his father and was always something of a misfit, says Tom Truex.

Det. Tom Truex: Got in trouble in school.

David Morrison Vermont State Police

As Detective Tom Truex looked deeper into Morrison's past, a troubling portrait of a sexual offender began to emerge. Five years before Sarah's murder, a woman accused him of rape but didn't press charges.

Later that same year, 1981, he was accused of assaulting another woman — this time in Massachusetts.



Laura Sheridan, 15, was hitchhiking home – a surprisingly common practice at the time – when David Morrison picked her up. She says he then pulled out a little gun from a brown paper bag.

Laura Sheridan: I do remember pleading for my life. And I remember pleading to God. … to … not be harmed by … him … and that I — I wanted to live. … and at the same time, thinking that I need to get this gun away from him, and I did get the gun away from him.

As a teen (right), Laura Sheridan was able to get away from David Morrison, who offered her a ride, by escaping from his car after he pulled out a gun. CBS\\Laura Sheridan

Laura says Morrison made a sharp turn into a rest area to try and get the gun back. Thankfully, she was able to unlock the door and run.

Laura Sheridan: I ran up the embankment and … that's where I got help … another car saw him … and chased him and got his license plate.

David Morrison was charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon. He went to trial but the jury believed his side of the story. He was found not guilty, leaving Laura Sheridan with decades of unanswered questions.

Laura Sheridan: I wondered … who he was and … I wondered what kind of person he was. … did he do more? … did he hurt anyone else?

Detective Tom Truex wondered the same thing. He questioned Morrison again, working to develop a rapport, but Morrison still claimed he never met Sarah and Detective Truex says he didn't have probable cause to arrest him.

Det. Tom Truex: The evidence just wasn't there. Uh, flimsy at best. No state's attorney would take the case … based on that amount of evidence

Months passed. David Morrison, who was living with his parents, kept a low profile. For Athena, who says her offer to assist in the investigation was declined, the lack of answers was agonizing.

Athena Varounis: It's torturous. … It — it wears you out … it was frustrating for me because I couldn't do anything. What was I? I was an FBI agent.

In 1988, a year and four months after Sarah's murder, Morrison left Vermont and headed to San Diego, where he'd once been stationed in the Navy — a return to the past in more ways than one.

Nellie Benitez: Somebody grabbed me from behind. And put a gun to my head.

David Morrison was a serial predator, say detectives

Nellie Benitez: I kept telling myself, this has to be a dream. This cannot be happening to me. … this is not real.

But it was dangerously real. It was August 1988 — two years after Sarah Hunter's murder and 20-year-old Nellie Benitez was on her first day delivering papers in Chula Vista, California.

Nellie Benitez: I had to get out … and deliver the paper to the porch up there. … I was gonna go in — back into my car and that's when I felt somebody grab me from behind … he said that he had a gun and I could feel it in the … back to my head.

That somebody was David Morrison. He told her to get in the passenger side of her own car. She did. He got behind the wheel and took off — all while maintaining a calm, polite demeanor.

Nellie Benitez: He started zipping down his pants … I thought he was gonna rape me … That's when I heard the voice … my guardian angel say "pull the latch and jump. Now is your chance to get out."

In August 1988, Nellie Benitez was abducted at gunpoint by David Morrison. She escaped by jumping from a moving car and then ran to a nearby gas station to call 911. CBS\Nellie Benitez

Nellie opened the car door and hurled herself onto the asphalt. Morrison took off in her car, and she ran to a nearby gas station and called 911.

Detective Leonard Miranda says he knew almost immediately that David Morrison was no ordinary criminal.

Detective Leonard Miranda: I knew that we had a predator on our hands … the calmness, it wasn't his first time doing this.

Six days later, police arrested David Morrison driving Nellie's stolen Hyundai. And the car betrayed his secrets. The detective found a detailed ledger with notes on his prey.

Pages from David Morrison's ledger where investigators say he kept notes on his prey. Chula Vista Police Department

Det. Leonard Miranda: He actually had a scale where he rated girls, 1 borderline … and then a 5 being a fantastic, must do. … He has writings where he surveilled girls, uh, coming out of gyms, saying the lighting in this area looks a little dangerous. … Don't go here. So he was doing like a threat assessment to see where his best opportunity was to … maybe attack a girl

And like a lot of predators, he kept trophies to memorialize his crimes. He framed pictures of Nellie he found in her purse. The detective also found evidence of a second victim: a pair of white high heels and a sickening fake invoice that described four hours of quote " fun sex" with a woman named Stacey.

Det. Leonard Miranda: We're on El Cajon Boulevard … which in the late 1980s was the area where … prostitution would occur up in that area.

The detective eventually found "Stacey," a young runaway whose real name was Nyomi. She was working the streets when she was kidnapped at gunpoint by David Morrison.

Anne-Marie Green: Just how brutal was the incident with Nyomi?

Det. Leonard Miranda: You would almost say it was inhuman, right, totally void of consciousness … or compassion. … a six-hour of ordeal of just awful sex crimes … basically tormenting her almost in a psychologically sadistic way … until like the 4:30 – 5 a.m.

Nyomi was abducted at gunpoint by David Morrison. She was able to escape, following a brutal attack, by climbing out a window of the car. Chula Vista Police Department

Morrison fell asleep and Nyomi was able to escape.

Det. Leonard Miranda: She was able to squeeze out of that window and then just ran for her life, leaving her white heels behind on the floorboard.

Morrison was charged with kidnapping in Nellie's case and with rape with use of a gun in Nyomi's case. He pleaded guilty to both charges. He was sentenced to 20 years to life with the possibility of parole. Authorities called Tom Truex back in Vermont.

Det. Tom Truex: I was quite relieved to hear that he was behind bars and he wasn't going any place because that would give us the opportunity to — to secure some evidence that we had hoped to get … in the Sarah Hunter case.

Detective Tom Truex got a warrant and seized the car Morrison had been driving when Sarah was murdered. Morrison had left it at a friend's house when he took off for California. Truex, with the assistance of the New York State Police K9 unit, put it in a lineup.

Det. Tom Truex: New York State Police brought … their dog over and we lined up six vehicles. … Morrison's car was the third one in.

The handler gave the canine Sarah's scent as a reference.

Det. Tom Truex: Dog showed no interest in the first, no interest in the second one, the third one, dog stopped and started smelling and jumped in the front seat. … that means a positive alert that she was in that seat.

It was the first solid evidence connecting Sarah Hunter and David Morrison, but Det. Tom Truex says it was still not enough to charge him with Sarah's murder. Once again, the detective had to deliver disappointing news to Sarah's family— an emotional memory to this day.

Anne-Marie Green: Why does this touch you in particular talking about her family?

Det. Tom Truex: I care.

Twelve years after Sarah Hunter's murder, Tom Truex finally retired. He concentrated on his hobby restoring old fire trucks, but he could never let go of Sarah's case.

Det. Tom Truex: This is the one that haunted me the most.

Sarah's case went dormant until, 23 years after her murder, a National City detective in California named David Bavencoff went to speak to Morrison in prison about the 1986 murder of Lisa Bell. He recorded the conversation on audio tape:

DAVID MORRISON: Well, I'm telling you right now, if, if that young woman had been a victim of mine.

DAVID MORRISON: I'd tell you right now.

DET. BAVENCOFF: OK.

DAVID MORRISON: She wasn't.

Anne-Marie Green: You go to talk to Dave Morrison about Lisa Bell. And what do you learn?

Det. Dave Bavencoff: I learn that he — not my suspect in the Lisa Bell murder.

But Sarah Hunter was a different story, says Bavencoff. He had come across the Vermont case during his research into Morrison and also pressed him for answers on that case.

DET. BAVENCOFF: Give us something to give to them tonight.

DAVID MORRISON: It's not gonna happen.

DET. BAVENCOFF: Why?

DAVID MORRISON: It's not gonna happen. I have to think about this.

DET. BAVENCOFF: Why do you have to think about it? You've had 23 years to think about it.

DAVID MORRISON: Well, you're right. But you're not the one I envisioned talking to.

It became clear who Morrison did envision talking to.

Det. David Bavencoff: It became obvious to me that if Tom Truex came and spoke to him, there was a high likelihood that — that Morrison would admit to Sarah's murder.

Anne-Marie Green: Why Tom Truex?

Det. David Bavencoff: Whatever relationship they developed during their short interactions that — back in 1986, something stuck in Morrison's mind.

Some believed Morrison's attachment to Tom Truex may have developed because of his difficult relationship with his own father, says Bavencoff.

Det. David Bavencoff: And he connected somehow with Tom Truex … and saw him as a surrogate father. And he's the person that he wanted to talk to.

As soon as he left the prison, Bavencoff called Vermont and told them what he believed they needed to do.

Det. David Bavencoff: I'm feeling that the Vermont State Police needs to bring Tom Truex out of retirement and send him to California tomorrow to speak to him.

Instead, they sent two other detectives and Morrison shut down, says Bavencoff. But times had changed and investigators had a new tool to explore: DNA. Two decades after Sarah's murder, State's Attorney Marthage and her team made a startling discovery when they went back over the evidence: a fragment of Sarah's hair from David Morrison's car.

Anne-Marie Green: You have direct DNA evidence. …

Erica Marthage: Yes.

Anne-Marie Green: That links her to his car …

Erica Marthage: Yes.

Anne-Marie Green: Let's go to trial. …

Erica Marthage Right.

Twenty-seven years after Sarah Hunter's death, David Morrison was brought back to Vermont to stand trial for her murder. But while preparing for trial, Marthage learned a huge mistake had been made. Sarah's hair – the basis of the new trial — came from her own car, not David Morrison's.

Anne-Marie Green: So it would be reasonable that her own hair … would be in her car. …

Erica Marthage Yes. …

Anne-Marie Green: This is not evidence linking David Morrison/ to Sarah. …

Erica Marthage: No.

Anne-Marie Green: How devastating was that?

Erica Marthage: Extremely.

The case was dismissed and David Morrison was sent back to California. Eight more years would go by. Then came a phone call that would reignite the Sarah Hunter investigation.

Anne-Marie Green: Is this the first time in a long time, you see an opportunity to get David Morrison?

Erica Marthage: Oh yeah. I was shocked …

A break in Sarah Hunter's Vermont case … in Massachusetts

Berkshire County, Massachusetts

Trooper Kyle Jolin: If somebody were to tell me … when I entered the Academy that I'd be here … doing this case, I wouldn't have believed it.

What started as a routine lead for Massachusetts State Police Trooper Kyle Jolin and Detective Lieutenant Ryan Dickinson, would unexpectedly galvanize the Sarah Hunter investigation.

Det. Lt. Ryan Dickinson: We haven't been a part of anything quite like this.

Was there a connection between Lynn Burdick's and Sarah Hunter's cases? FBI.gov

In 2023, these detectives got a tip on an unresolved case. 18-year-old Lynn Burdick disappeared without a trace in 1982 and was never found.

Trooper Kyle Jolin: It was an anonymous caller, and she wanted to make a report to me … She said, I think you should look into David Morrison. He's — was from Vermont. He was in the area. And he is the lead suspect in the Sarah Hunter unresolved case

Anne-Marie Green: What's your next step?

Trooper Kyle Jolin: The next step is call Vermont.

Trooper Jolin got Vermont State Police Detective Sergeant Sam Truex on the phone — the son of Tom Truex. He was now the lead detective on the Sarah Hunter investigation.

Det. Sgt. Sam Truex: I was able to understand the case just because I kind of lived it.

Detective Sgt. Sam Truex invited the Massachusetts investigators to take a look at the Hunter case.

Trooper Kyle Jolin: We went up to Vermont on a couple different occasions and they gave us full access to that case file. … And we were able to uncover some substantial evidence that we needed for our case. … it breathed new light into the Sarah Hunter case as well.

Two unresolved cases, two jurisdictions — one common denominator: David Morrison.

Vermont and Massachusetts decided to work together to take another shot at solving the Sarah Hunter case and get answers in their missing persons investigation.

Det. Sgt. Sam Truex: We decided that we really need to speak with David. And … we knew that at one point he was willing to speak with my dad.

Det. Lt. Ryan Dickinson: We knew we're not doing this without him. And we're gonna go out there and we're taking Tom. Period.

Anne-Marie Green: Your dad's retired … Were you concerned about him even getting back involved in this going down this rabbit hole?

Det. Sgt Sam Truex: Uh, honestly not at all. … I knew he would be up for the challenge immediately. … and he was.

It wasn't hard to convince State's Attorney Marthage — she had been trying to bring Morrison to justice for years. She agreed to bring Tom Truex out of retirement.

Anne-Marie Green: You've never sworn anyone in just for one case before.

Erica Marthage: No. No. … so I had to secure the funding to fly him out there. And at this point it was, I — I don't care if I have to use my frequent flyer miles, he's going.

Tom Truex, left, came out of retirement to work with his son, Sam, to help get a confession from David Morrison in the haunting murder of Sarah Hunter. CBS News

But even with Tom Truex on board, investigators knew there were no guarantees they would get what they wanted: a confession out of David Morrison for the murder of Sarah Hunter.

Tom Truex: David's not gonna give you anything out of the goodness of his heart. He wants something in return.

And what he wanted had never been done here before, says Massachusetts Berkshire County First Assistant District Attorney Marianne Shelvey.

Marianne Shelvey: He wanted to be out of the California penal system. … he wanted to be in Vermont.

It was a deal Vermont's State's Attorney Marthage was willing to make.

Erica Marthage: I would love to say you get nothing from us. But then we would never have been able to accomplish what we … wanted to accomplish

Marthage agreed to try and transfer David Morrison out of California to a correctional facility in Vermont. But there was one big bureaucratic hurdle. She had already brought Morrison back to Vermont once when investigators mistakenly thought Sarah's hair had been found in Morrison's car.

Marianne Shelvey: And once they come back to that state once, they can't go back and forth.

Anne-Marie Green: So you got one chance.

Marianne Shelvey: One shot.

Anne-Marie Green: And Vermont used their chance.

Marianne Shelvey: Yes.

But Assistant District Attorney Shelvey figured out a way around it and it involved Laura Sheridan. She was the 15-year-old hitchhiker Morrison abducted in 1981 who managed to escape.

Morrison went to trial for assault by means of a dangerous weapon back then, but he was never charged with Laura's kidnapping. Berkshire County District Attorney Timothy Shugrue.

Anne-Marie Green: Why not kidnapping?

Timothy Shugrue: Um, that's a good question. But um, that's a question that I'm glad they didn't think of and they didn't do because that becomes a crucial point to what happens to the rest of the story.

His team realized they could now charge Morrison with kidnapping Laura and bring him to Massachusetts.

Marianne Shelvey: If Massachusetts had a charge, Vermont can take him from Massachusetts. … as long as there's an intervening state … that's how we were able to work through.

Timothy Shugrue: And this just shows you how important it is to work with another state, to work with the other agencies, to all put your differences aside and not become territorial. … And so we wanted to assist any way we — we — we could.

In July 2024, the group of prosecutors and detectives flew to California.

Det. Sgt. Sam Truex: I was excited that we had the opportunity to do this as a group.

Authorities from Massachusetts and Vermont listened from an adjoining room while Sam and Tom Truex met with a much older David Morrison, now 64, at the Solano State Prison. The rapport between Tom and Morrison is clear from the start.

DAVID MORRISON: … you know, you guys, especially your dad, has been fairly, uh, even with me.

DET. SGT. SAM TRUEX: Yes.

Tom Truex tries to appeal to Morrison on a personal level. He remembers Morrison grew up as a practicing Catholic.

DET. TOM TRUEX: Where are you today?

DAVID MORRISON: Well, I mean I — I still — I still say my prayers but I don't follow, uh –

DET. TOM TRUEX: So, you believe?

DAVID MORRISON: Yeah, I still believe.

Det. Tom Truex: I was trying to tap into any value system that he had, any morals … any — anything that would work, that might help him to help us.

DAVID MORRISON: But my thing is- is that, uh, I'm pragmatic about it. … prayer is only gonna get you so far.

Tom and Sam Truex spend an hour and 20 minutes trying to get David Morrison to admit to killing Sarah Hunter. At times, it appears they're close.

DAVID MORRISON: … I'm coming to the end of years of my life. So, my thing is that let's — let's go ahead and get this thing taken care of …

But then Morrison pulls back.

DAVID MORRISON: … I have to make sure that everything that I'm doing is gonna serve me well for the remainder of my life.

Morrison, who considers himself something of a jailhouse lawyer, says he wants to review the paperwork about his transfer out of California.

DAVID MORRISON: … as much as you guys need to get this thing done today, uh, I can't give it to you today. … you guys can come back tomorrow …

When Tom Truex heard those words, he had a sinking feeling.

Det. Tom Truex: You're getting close to somebody and … they say … "can you come back tomorrow?" … then they close the door on you.

David Morrison confesses

Tom Truex didn't get a lot of sleep after his first day with David Morrison.

Det. Tom Truex: When he said he needed a day to think about it, I thought we lost him.

DET. SGT. SAM TRUEX: How are you?

DAVID MORRISON: Morning

DET. TOM TRUEX: Good morning, David.

DAVID MORRISON: Good morning.

But Morrison showed up just as he said he would. He remained polite as usual throughout.

DAVID MORRISON: Tom, I — I just want to thank you for, uh, sticking with it.

DAVID MORRISON: Uh, I know that, uh, I know this has been a long haul …

Morrison talked about the price he says he has paid for the acts he's committed.

DAVID MORRISON: … it's true that when you do something that bad, that it weighs on you.

DET. TOM TRUEX: Oh yeah.

DAVID MORRISON: … I've learned over the years that it's, uh, that it's hard to keep things inside.

He presents himself as a changed man. Tom Truex isn't sure he believes him.

Det. Tom Truex: I find it hard after all these years to believe anybody 100%, especially somebody like David.

The Truexes start pressing him for answers.

DET. TOM TRUEX: Did she die by your hands?

DAVID MORRISON: Yes. … she died by my hands.

Det. Tom Truex: But then he wouldn't budge as far as any details.

They keep to the plan they began on day one with Tom treading softly —

DET. TOM TRUEX: This goes a long ways to healing, right now.

DET. TOM TRUEX: … It's not too late to make amends …

— and Sam taking the straightforward approach.

DET. SGT. SAM TRUEX: …We need you to tell us … how you killed her.

DET. SGT. SAM TRUEX: … That's all we need to need to finish this here today …

Bit by bit, Morrison starts filling in the blanks. Starting with how he crossed paths with Sarah Hunter the night of Sept. 18, 1986. He says she came into the Lehigh gas Station where he was working.

DAVID MORRISON: She came into the station … to buy cigarettes.

Prior to this all they knew was that she had bought beer at Leo's Motors and returned home. Now they learn she went back out.

DAVID MORRISON: And a conversation happened between her and I … and for some reason … I just decided to do what I did.

DET. SGT. SAM Truex: OK.

DAVID MORRISON: And that, that was to uh, uh, to take her, uh, by force.

He says he restrained her and kept her in the back room at the station while he continued his shift. Then he moved her car into that tight spot behind the car wash.

DAVID MORRISON: I drove it there, yeah. I left the keys in the car.

He says he gagged Sarah with a rag and put her in the trunk of his car after his shift.

DET. TOM TRUEX: Did she die in the car?

DAVID MORRISON: Yes. She died in the trunk of my car.

Then he clams up.

DAVID MORRISON: I don't know if I can give you the manner of death here.

DET. SGT. SAM TRUEX: … you gotta just tell us that last piece, David…

Anne-Marie Green: I noticed that you sat really close to him. You are almost knees to knees, almost touching. Was that on purpose?

Tom Truex: By design. … when you get somebody that's right on the verge of telling you something, sometimes just a gentle touch will bring them … over the threshold and tell you.

DET. TOM TRUEX: It's the final one, David. Come on.

He slowly opens up.

DAVID MORRISON: … OK. I'm responsible, I'm responsible for Sarah Hunter's death.

DET. SGT. SAM TRUEX: OK. And how did you kill her …

David Morrison, left, with Tom (foreground) and Sam Truex, confesses to the murder of Sarah Hunter at Solano State Prison in California, where he was serving time for unrelated crimes Vermont State Police

Morrison says he left the station with Sarah in the trunk and drove 20 miles down a desolate country road. Then stopped.

DAVID MORRISON: Uh, I opened up the trunk, and she was there and, uh … I didn't know what else to do because I already gone this far. And, uh, it was a, uh, it was just a- a spur of the moment act that I, uh, that in that, uh, moment that I killed her, um …

DAVID MORRISON: I, uh, I had a pair of scissors. And I knew, uh, that by entering her brain, it would kill her.

DAVID MORRISON: And with the scissors I, uh, entered her ear. And pierced her brain and then that was, uh, that was that. And then she died. And that's the manner of death.

Anne-Marie Green: What was that moment like?

Sam Truex: Wow.

Tom Truex: Finally, he came out with it.

He says he moved her body out of the trunk and hid it behind a stonewall.

DET. SGT. SAM TRUEX : Was there a sexual assault at all after when she was on — on the ground there, because of the way she was —

DAVID MORRISON: No.

DET. SGT. SAM TRUEX: — left and her pants were off.

DAVID MORRISON: No. No.

Anne-Marie Green: How does he explain why her clothes were not on?

Sam Truex: He didn't want to explain it. He said he didn't know …

Anne-Marie Green: You think she probably was sexually assaulted?

Sam Truex: In my opinion, yes.

They acknowledge there may have been gaps in his story. But they got what they came for.

Tom Truex: I just couldn't wait to shake his hand and thank him for coming out with it.

Anne-Marie Green: I bet you a lot of people … would not wanna shake that man's hand. Why would you?

Tom Truex: I don't know. I — I wasn't gonna judge him. I just wanna — I'm there to, you know, to get closure for the families and just close out the case once and for all.

Anne-Marie Green: Has any of this surprised you about your dad?

Sam Truex: No, not at all.

Anne-Marie Green: Why do you say that?

Sam Truex: Cause that's who he is. Just honest, respectful. You know, his word means something.

DET. SGT. SAM TRUEX: Thank you very much.

DAVID MORRISON: You're welcome.

Like father, like son.

Tom Truex: I started it, but he finished it.

DAVID MORRISON: Thanks, Tom.

TOM TRUEX: Thank you, David.

DAVID MORRISON: I appreciate it.

Massachusetts State Police Detectives Kyle Jolin and Ryan Dickinson escorted David Morrison back to Massachusetts.

As planned, he pleaded guilty to kidnapping Laura Sheridan in that 1981 abduction case. That afternoon, Sam Truex drove Morrison to Vermont. He used his dad's old handcuffs.

Sam and Tom Truex. Sam, left, is holding his father's handcuffs, which he put on David Morrison. CBS News

Anne-Marie Green: These are them?

Set. Sgt. Sam Truex: These — these are old.

Anne-Marie Green: How did that feel to put those handcuffs on David Morrison?

Det. Sgt. Sam Truex (emotional): Good. Yeah. Felt like it was closure.

Anne-Marie Green: Why does that move both of you so much?

Tom Truex: Pride.

Anne-Marie Green: Who are you proud of?

Tom Truex: Him. (points to Sam)



After pleading guilty to murdering Sarah Hunter, David Morrison was transported to his new home at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vermont.

But that may not be the end of Morrison. He had some parting words for the Massachusetts detectives who are still investigating the 1982 missing persons case of Lynn Burdick.

Det. Lt. Ryan Dickinson: He said, "I know you guys are looking to talk to me some more. You guys can come see me."

Anne-Marie Green: Kyle, why do you think he said that to you guys?

Trooper Kyle Jolin: Maybe he's got a story to tell.

Anne-Marie Green: You hope so?

Trooper Kyle Jolin: I hope so.

Hoping for stories about victims we still don't know, and thankful for an ending to the one we do. But not even time can mute her friend's anger at the man who stole Sarah Hunter's life.

Athena Varounis: Sarah mattered. She mattered. Not him. Sarah mattered.

Produced by Liza Finley and Gabriella Demirdjian. Cindy Cesare is the development producer. Cameron Rubner is the associate producer. Atticus Brady, Doreen Schechter and Marcus Balsam are the editors. Patti Aronofsky is the senior producer. Nancy Kramer is the executive story editor. Judy Tygard is the executive producer.