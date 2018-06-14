Sarah Sanders doesn't deny report she plans to leave White House

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Thursday didn't deny a CBS News report that she has told friends she plans to leave her job by the end of the year.

At Thursday's press briefing, CNBC correspondent Eamon Javers asked Sanders whether she, principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah and legislative director Marc Short are planning their departures, and whether there was a plan in place for possible replacements. CBS News reported Wednesday that Shah was also considering leaving but had not yet set a date. The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Short is preparing to leave in the near future.

"Well, I don't know that there's a need to replace them. As I stated last night in a tweet, I think CBS got a little ahead of their skis, particularly since they put out a story about my thinking without ever actually talking to me. Seems that would be a little bit problematic," Sanders said.

CBS News called and emailed Sanders requesting comment before publishing Wednesday's report. Sanders did not respond. She said in a tweet Wednesday night that she was attending an event at her young daughter's school.

At the press briefing, Sanders said she didn't have any personnel announcements to make.

"I can tell you that I show up here everyday. I love my job. I'm glad to work for the president, and each and every day I'll pray for clarity and discernment on what my future looks like," she said. "Right now I think the country looks pretty good and I'm glad to be a part of that process and I'm going to continue to do my job."