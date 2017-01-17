"Santa Clarita Diet" trailer reveals details about Drew Barrymore's zombie comedy

11 new TV shows to watch out for in 2017

The secret is out about just what the "Santa Clarita Diet" entails -- and it's people.

Details have emerged about the new comedy series starring Drew Barrymore -- which premieres on Netflix next month -- thanks to the official trailer, which debuted Tuesday.

Barrymore stars as a real estate agent who mysteriously becomes undead and must consume human flesh to survive -- just don't call her a "zombie." Barrymore's character and her husband (played by Timothy Olyphant) set out to accommodate her new, off-kilter needs without disrupting her thriving business and their perfect suburban life.

"Santa Clarita Diet" premieres Feb. 3 on Netflix.