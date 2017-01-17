Live

Watch CBSN Live

"Santa Clarita Diet" trailer reveals details about Drew Barrymore's zombie comedy

By Ned Ehrbar

/ CBS News

11 new TV shows to watch out for in 2017
11 new TV shows to watch out for in 2017 11 photos

The secret is out about just what the "Santa Clarita Diet" entails -- and it's people.

Details have emerged about the new comedy series starring Drew Barrymore -- which premieres on Netflix next month -- thanks to the official trailer, which debuted Tuesday.

Barrymore stars as a real estate agent who mysteriously becomes undead and must consume human flesh to survive -- just don't call her a "zombie." Barrymore's character and her husband (played by Timothy Olyphant) set out to accommodate her new, off-kilter needs without disrupting her thriving business and their perfect suburban life. 

Santa Clarita Diet | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix by Netflix US & Canada on YouTube

"Santa Clarita Diet" premieres Feb. 3 on Netflix.

First published on January 17, 2017 / 5:23 PM

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Ned Ehrbar

Ned Ehrbar is an entertainment producer for CBS News.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue