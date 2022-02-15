Sandy Hook families settle for $73 million with gunmaker Remington

The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012. Remington, which made the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle used in the massacre, also agreed to allow the families to release numerous documents they obtained during the lawsuit including ones showing how it marketed the weapon, the families said Tuesday.

In 2017, Nicole Hockley, whose 5-year-old son Dylan was killed at Sandy Hook, told "CBS News that the gunmaker has to be held accountable for what occurred.

"This is a weapon that's been designed to inflict mass casualties and, 'you're not a man if you don't have it,'" she said. "That's morally reprehensible and, from a marketing perspective, that's just wrong and needs to stop."

