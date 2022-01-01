Rescue underway for at least 20 trapped on New Mexico tramway

At least 20 people have been trapped on a New Mexico tramway for at least 12 hours, from Friday night into Saturday, and a rescue mission is underway, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office said. Moisture and winds caused icing to occur on the tramway, causing two tram cars to get stuck, Sandia Peak Tramway general manager Michael Donovan told CBS Albuquerque, New Mexico affiliate KQRE.

People are being rescued from the tourist attraction, which offers sweeping views of Albuquerque, 2-4 at a time, Jayme Fuller from the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office said. Sandia Peak posted on Facebook that it is "working closely" with search and rescue.

Donovan told KQRE that the trapped people include employees from the tram, as well as the Ten 3 restaurant at the peak. He said the tram cars are supplied with provisions like food and water, as well as emergency heating blankets.

Conditions on January 1, 2022, after a tram was stuck at Sandia Peak Tramway in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Twitter/Derrick

Some of the riders posted video and photos of icy conditions on the tramway.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is broadcasting a live feed of the rescue on its Facebook page. Also assisting in the rescue are BSCO Metro Air support, Bernalillo County Fire Department and New Mexico state police search and rescue.