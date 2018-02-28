7 San Francisco police officers fired 65 shots at murder suspect

SAN FRANCISCO -- Seven San Francisco police officers fired 65 bullets at an RV and arrested a murder suspect during a tense standoff in mid-February, CBS SF Bay Area reports. The seven police officers had their body cameras rolling the whole time.

San Francisco police said the man inside the RV was the suspect accused of shooting two men, one fatally, in Golden Gate Park's Panhandle on Feb. 16. The murder victim is a 28-year old man.

Police said the suspect, Joel Armstrong, carjacked a vehicle to get away. They tracked him to Alameda and De Haro streets near the San Francisco Design Center. He refused to come out of the RV after repeated orders.

Three people and a dog emerged, but the suspect stayed inside.

Moments later, police heard two shots fired from inside the RV.

The officers fired back.

According to the police report released Tuesday night, seven officers fired 65 shots. The suspect fired two shots. That's a total of 67 shots and nobody was hit.

Two hours after the standoff began, Armstrong emerged and was immediately arrested.

Armstrong is facing charges of murder, carjacking and eight counts of attempted murder.