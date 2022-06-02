San Francisco Bay Area jolted by earthquake; no damage reported

SAN FRANCISCO — A 4.1 magnitude earthquake gave the San Francisco Bay area an early morning wake-up call Thursday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 4:07 a.m. quake struck several miles northwest of Bay Point at a depth of 12.2 miles (19.7 kilometers). A 1.9 magnitude aftershock quickly followed, according to CBS San Francisco.

The area is about 30 miles northeast of downtown San Francisco. There were no immediate reports of damage, CBS San Francisco reported.

The USGS' community reporting page received more than 4,400 reports within several hours. The reports came from throughout the Bay Area and east to the Central Valley. The reports generally indicated light or weak intensity.

Kimberly Silvera Shaw told CBS San Francisco that she felt the jolt in Fairfield, which is about an hour from San Francisco.

"Felt it in Fairfield," she posted on KPIX's Facebook page. "That was a big one!"