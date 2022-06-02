That was a big one!'; 4.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Pittsburg area residents awake

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) -- A 4.1 magnitude earthquake rumbled under the shores of Suisun Bay near Discovery Bay early Thursday jolting residents awake from Sacramento to Santa Cruz.

According to the US Geological Survey, the temblor struck at 5:07 a.m. about 6 miles northwest of Discovery Bay. A 1.9 magnitude aftershock quickly followed.

4.1 earthquake, June 2, 2022. USGS

The quake was strongly felt throughout the East and North Bay. More than 1,000 residents immediately told the USGS they felt the temblor from Santa Cruz to Sacramento.

As a standard precaution, BART slowed trains to examine its tracks for any damage. Elsewhere, no other immediate damage was being reported.

The sound of an #earthquake is sometimes the scariest part. 4.1 in Bay Point pic.twitter.com/Tr4m7hcE02 — Ana Gotelli (@Mexitrucha) June 2, 2022

"An earthquake had been felt within the area serviced by BART," the agency alerted. "Trains are running at reduced speeds while we complete track inspections. Please expect residual delays of 20-MIN systemwide."

James Cooper was near the epicenter.

"Really felt it here in Bay Point," he posted on social media. "No damage."

Betsy Bennett-Smith was awakened from her slumber at her home in San Rafael.

"It woke me up," she told KPIX. "It was one of those that started and keep going. The windows were rattling."

Kimberly Silvera Shaw also felt the jolt in Fairfield.

"Felt it in Fairfield," she posted on KPIX's Facebook page. "That was a big one!"

Ree also was awoken.

"My bed shook enough to jump outta bed," she posted on Twitter.

Omar Moore felt it at his San Francisco home.

"A quick, but potent jolt - for less than two seconds," he posted. "And it wasn't the wind that has been pounding the windows all night here in San Francisco."

Allen Ortega felt it on the Peninsula.

"Felt it in Redwood City," he posted. "Short and felt like a little jolt."