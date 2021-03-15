3 killed, 6 injured when car plows into crowd on sidewalk in San Diego

A driver plowed through a crowd on a sidewalk in downtown San Diego on Monday morning, killing three people and injuring six others, police said. San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said two people were in critical condition.

The driver — whom authorities identified only as a 71-year-old man — appeared to be driving while impaired when his car suddenly veered off the street shortly after 9 a.m. near a community college and went up onto the sidewalk briefly before returning to the road, Nisleit said.

The chief said the driver then tried to help the injured. He identified himself as the driver to authorities, and he was arrested. Earlier, police had stated that he had tried to flee.

Multiple ambulances responded to the scene near City College where on a typical weekday morning it is a busy area with students walking by. There is also a large homeless population in the vicinity.

San Diego authorities say three people were killed when a car struck nine people near a downtown community college Monday morning, March 15, 2021. KFMB

This is a developing story and will be updated.