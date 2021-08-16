San Antonio sports bar shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 gravely wounded

Three people are dead and two others gravely wounded after a shooting at a sports bar in San Antonio Sunday morning, police said. A suspect has not been identified, CBS affiliate KENS-TV reports.

At about 3:25 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a shooting at the Boom Boom Sports Bar on the city's east side, authorities said. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said some type of altercation started inside the bar and one person went outside and came back with a long gun and started shooting.

Three people were killed and two others wounded after a shooting at a sports bar in San Antonio on August 15, 2021. KENS-TV

"He encountered a number of people in the parking lot," McManus said. "At the end of that encounter, five people were shot."

Police said one woman and man were pronounced dead on the scene. The other three victims, two men and one woman, were transported in critical condition to a local hospital.

Police said they are also investigating if the bar was operating after hours.