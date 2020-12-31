Samuel Little, serial killer behind 93 murders, has died at 80

Samuel Little, the man the FBI has called the most prolific serial killer in the history of the United States, died Wednesday at age 80, a law enforcement source confirmed to "60 Minutes." The cause of death has not yet been determined.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed Little's death later Wednesday in a press release.

Little, who in 2018 confessed to 93 murders over more than three decades, had been in jail since 2014 for the murders of three women he strangled. He confessed to the other murders under questioning by Ranger James Holland – the story of those confessions was told by "60 Minutes" in October 2019.

"Probably be numerous people who are-- been convicted and sent to penitentiary on my behalf," Little told "60 Minutes" when asked why he confessed to the murders. "I say, if I can help get somebody out of jail, you know, God might smile a little bit more on me."

Little told authorities that he targeted prostitutes, drug addicts, and other women on the fringes he believed the police wouldn't work too hard to find.

"They was broke and homeless and they walked right into my spider web," Little said in 2019. "I don't think there was another person that did what I liked to do. I think I'm the only one in the world. That's not an honor. That's a curse."