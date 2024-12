This week on 60 Minutes, we meet jazz singer Samara Joy. She's 25 years old, but her voice is ageless. It has already earned her three Grammys, and she is now nominated for two more for her Christmas release. In the spirit of the holiday, we thought we'd give you the gift of watching - and listening - to her sing a holiday classic with her family.

