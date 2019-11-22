Live

Watch CBSN Live

Country singer Sam Hunt charged with DUI

/ CBS/AP

Country singer Sam Hunt was arrested Thursday for driving under the influence and violating the open container law after police in Nashville stopped him for driving the wrong way down a one-way road. Hunt was booked into jail and released on $2,500 bond, according to WKRN-TV.

Police stopped Hunt after they saw a vehicle traveling south in a northbound lane and swerving in and out of the lane, according to an arrest warrant. Police said the driver, identified as Sam Hunt, had two empty beer containers next to him and said he had been drinking alcohol "recently."

The police report also said that Hunt smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot, watery eyes, and that he tried to hand officers his passport and credit card instead of his licence, according to CBS Nashville affiliate WTVF

Music More

More in Music

A representative for Hunt didn't immediately respond to the Associated Press' request for comment. Hunt's hits include "Body Like a Back Road," "House Party" and "Take Your Time."

First published on November 21, 2019 / 11:36 PM

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In