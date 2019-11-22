Country singer Sam Hunt charged with DUI

Country singer Sam Hunt was arrested Thursday for driving under the influence and violating the open container law after police in Nashville stopped him for driving the wrong way down a one-way road. Hunt was booked into jail and released on $2,500 bond, according to WKRN-TV.

Police stopped Hunt after they saw a vehicle traveling south in a northbound lane and swerving in and out of the lane, according to an arrest warrant. Police said the driver, identified as Sam Hunt, had two empty beer containers next to him and said he had been drinking alcohol "recently."

The police report also said that Hunt smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot, watery eyes, and that he tried to hand officers his passport and credit card instead of his licence, according to CBS Nashville affiliate WTVF.

A representative for Hunt didn't immediately respond to the Associated Press' request for comment. Hunt's hits include "Body Like a Back Road," "House Party" and "Take Your Time."