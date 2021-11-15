Salami snacks now linked to 31 salmonella illnesses in 10 states

Federal health officials say an outbreak of salmonella tied to Citterio-brand salami snacks sold nationwide has now sickened 31 people in 10 states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in investigating the rash of illness tied to recalled Citterio Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks, the agency said Friday in an updated food safety alert. Consumers are urged to throw away the products with best-by dates through January 23, 2022.

Euro Foods last week recalled about 119,000 pounds of salami stick products with "EST. 4010" inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture mark of inspection shipped to retail locations nationwide and exported to Bermuda.

The illnesses started on September 18 and continued through October 18, including six hospitalizations, according to a recall notice posted by the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Two unopened packages of the product collected by the California Department of Public Health as part of the ongoing investigation tested positive for salmonella.

The agency also urged consumers to wash containers and counters that may have come into contact with the cured-meat product, which which sold at grocery stores across the U.S. including Trader Joe's and Wegmans.

FOODBORNE OUTBREAK: Do not eat recalled Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks with any best-by date. Throw away or return them. California officials found Salmonella in them. For more info: https://t.co/dnYd0YhkvU. pic.twitter.com/T5im8lgTxk — CDC (@CDCgov) November 12, 2021

Most of those reported ill in the outbreak are younger than 18 years old. While a majority recover without treatment, children younger than 5 and adults over 65 are more likely to get very sick from salmonella, the CDC stated in an update of its prior alert.

The outbreak includes residents of California, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

On an annual basis, the bacteria causes about 1.35 million illnesses, 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the U.S., the CDC estimates. Earlier this month, the CDC had warned consumers about another salmonella outbreak, with fresh onions identified as the source of infections across 37 states.

Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps six hours to six days after exposure, with the illness usually lasting from four to seven days.