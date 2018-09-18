Sailor killed in "mishap" on USS George H.W. Bush, Navy says

A sailor who was assigned to the USS George H.W. Bush was killed Monday in a "mishap" on the aircraft carrier's flight deck, the Navy said in a statement Tuesday.

Cmdr. Dave Hecht, a Navy spokesman, said the death wasn't related to weather and that the incident occurred while the ship was out to sea.

No other sailors were hurt in the "mishap," which is under investigation, according to the Navy.

"Out of respect for the Sailor's family and per Department of Defense policy, the name of the individual and additional details on the mishap will not be released until 24 hours after the family has been notified," the U.S. Naval Air Force Atlantic said.