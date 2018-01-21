SAG Awards 2018: Alison Brie says she supports James Franco

"GLOW" star Alison Brie is supporting her brother-in-law, James Franco amid the multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him. Sunday at the SAG Awards, Brie opened up on the scandal when E! host Giuliana Rancic asked her on the red carpet about the accusations.

Brie, who is married to Dave Franco, told Rancic, "I think that above all what we've always said is it remains vital that anyone who remains victimized should have the right to speak out and come forward." However, the actress also added, "Not everything that has come forward is fully accurate."

Brie continued and said she supports her family, and is awaiting more information.

"Now is the time for listening and that's what we're trying to do," Brie continued.

Franco skipped the red carpet but was present at the awards show. He was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role, but did not win the award.

Five women told the Los Angeles Times that James Franco was sexually inappropriate or exploitative with them. Four women, who were his students, said that he pressured into nude scenes or removed protective guards covering their genitals during sex scenes. Actress Ally Sheedy also implied on Twitter that Franco was the reason why she left the film industry. Franco said the allegations in the Los Angeles Times were "not accurate." He also said that he does not know what Sheedy meant in her tweets.

Franco addressed the allegations on the "Late Show," telling Stephen Colbert, "In my life, I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I've done. I have to do that to maintain my well-being. I do it -- whenever I know that there is something wrong or needs to be changed, I make it a point to do it."

When asked by Colbert whether there could be a reconciliation between people who have different views, Franco said if he's done something wrong, he'll fix it.

"The way I life my life -- if there's restitution to be made, I will make it," Franco said. "If I've done something wrong, I will fix it. I have to. ... I don't know what else to do."

"I'm here to listen and learn and change my perspective where it's off, and I'm completely willing and want to," he added.