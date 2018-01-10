James Franco responds to sexual misconduct allegations

NEW YORK -- The New York Times canceled a public event with James Franco days after the Golden Globe winner was accused of sexual misconduct.

The TimesTalk event scheduled for Wednesday was intended to feature "The Disaster Artist" director and star and his brother and co-star, Dave Franco, discussing the film with a Times reporter.

The Times said in a statement that "given the controversy surrounding recent allegations," it was canceling the event.

Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have recently accused Franco on Twitter of earlier instances of sexual misconduct.

Franco was in attendance at Tuesday's National Board of Review Awards gala in New York City to present his film's adapted screenplay award. He didn't comment on the allegations. An email seeking comment from his publicist was not immediately returned.

Later, during an appearance on CBS' "The Late Show," host Stephen Colbert questioned Franco about the allegations.

"In my life, I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I've done. I have to do that to maintain my well-being. I do it -- whenever I know that there is something wrong or needs to be changed, I make it a point to do it," Franco said.

He said tweeted allegations "aren't accurate," but he supports people coming out and having a voice.

When asked by Colbert whether there could be a reconciliation between people who have different views, Franco said if he's done something wrong, he'll fix it.

"The way I life my life -- if there's restitution to be made, I will make it," Franco said. "If I've done something wrong, I will fix it. I have to. ... I don't know what else to do."

"I'm here to listen and learn and change my perspective where it's off, and I'm completely willing and want to," he added.