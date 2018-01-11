James Franco says he’s going to keep his side to himself regarding misconduct allegations

James Franco says he has his own side of the story when it comes to the sexual misconduct allegations leveled against him, but the actor says he is not going to share it. Franco suggests that he does not want to distract from the #MeToo movement.

On Wednesday, he told Seth Meyers on "Late Night," "There are people that need to be heard. I have my own side of this story, but I believe in these people that have been underrepresented getting their stories out enough that I will hold back things that I could say, just because I believe in it that much."

The actor added, "So if I have to take a knock because I'm not going to try and actively refute things, then I will, because I believe in it that much."

Franco said that the accusations several women have made against him were "not accurate." He also talked about Ally Sheedy's tweets on Sunday, during the Golden Globes, hinting that Franco's conduct helps explain why she left show business. He said, "I had a great relationship with her. She took the tweet down. I don't know, I really don't. I don't know, it was so shocking. I guess I'm just letting it be."

Franco said he has not talked to Sheedy about the tweets.

He also addressed the allegations on the "Late Show," telling Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, "In my life, I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I've done. I have to do that to maintain my well-being. I do it -- whenever I know that there is something wrong or needs to be changed, I make it a point to do it."

When asked by Colbert whether there could be a reconciliation between people who have different views, Franco said if he's done something wrong, he'll fix it.

"The way I life my life -- if there's restitution to be made, I will make it," Franco said. "If I've done something wrong, I will fix it. I have to. ... I don't know what else to do."

"I'm here to listen and learn and change my perspective where it's off, and I'm completely willing and want to," he added.