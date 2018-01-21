SAG Awards 2018 list of winners

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner of the night at the 2018 SAG Awards on Sunday, nabbing three awards, including outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

Winners at the SAG Awards encouraged young actors not to give up, and thanked their peers for inspiring them. You can also read the CBS News live blog of highlights from the SAG Awards.

Lifetime achievement award

Morgan Freeman

FILM

Cast in a motion picture

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Female actor in a leading role

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Male actor in a leading role

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Female actor in a supporting role

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Male actor in a supporting role

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Stunt ensemble in a motion picture

"Wonder Woman"

TELEVISION

Female actor in a comedy series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Male actor in a comedy series

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Ensemble in a comedy series

"Veep"

Female actor in drama series

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Male actor in drama series

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Ensemble in a drama series

"This is Us"

Female actor in a television movie or miniseries

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Male actor in a television movie or miniseries

Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies"

Stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

"Game of Thrones"