SAG Awards 2018 red carpet

    • Kristen Bell

      Host Kristen Bell attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Click through to see more photos from the SAG Awards red carpet. 

      Credit: Getty

    • Allison Williams

      Allison Williams attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Getty

    • Ted Danson

      Ted Danson attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Getty

    • Connie Britton

      Connie Britton attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Getty

    • Gaten Matarazzo

      Gaten Matarazzo attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles. 

      Credit: Getty

    • Tracee Ellis Ross

      Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Getty

    • Maika Monroe and Joe Keery

      Maika Monroe and Joe Keery attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Getty

    • "Glow"

      Cast of "Glow" attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Getty

    • Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson

      Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Getty

    • Justin Hartley

      Justin Hartley attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Getty

    • Jenifer Lewis

      Jenifer Lewis attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Getty

    • Kristen Bell and David Harbour

      Kristen Bell (L) and actor David Harbour attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Getty

    • Dave Franco

      Dave Franco attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Getty

    • Dacre Montgomery

      Dacre Montgomery attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Getty

    • Molly Shannon

      Molly Shannon attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Molly Shannon

      Molly Shannon wears a Time's Up pin at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Alison Brie

      Alison Brie attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Danielle Brooks

      Danielle Brooks attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Caleb McLaughlin

      Caleb McLaughlin attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Mackenzie Hancsicsak and Chrissy Metz

      Mackenzie Hancsicsak (L) and Chrissy Metz attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    • Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli

      Samira Wiley (L) and writer Lauren Morelli attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Natalia Dyer

      Natalia Dyer attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Lonnie Chavis

      Lonnie Chavis attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

    • Sterling K. Brown

      Sterling K. Brown attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

    • Laura Linney

      Laura Linney attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Noah Schnapp

      Noah Schnapp attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Sadie Sink

      Sadie Sink attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Timothee Chalamet

      Timothee Chalamet attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Lupita Nyong'o and Yara Shahidi

      Lupita Nyong'o (L) and Yara Shahidi attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

    • Lily Tomlin

      Lily Tomlin attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Winona Ryder

      Winona Ryder attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Nicole Kidman

      Nicole Kidman attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    • Leslie Mann

      Leslie Mann attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Morgan Freeman and Rita Moreno

      Morgan Freeman (L) and Rita Moreno attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy

      Felicity Huffman (L) and William H. Macy attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Zoe Kazan

      Zoe Kazan attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Greta Gerwig

      Greta Gerwig attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Saoirse Ronan, Greta Gerwig and Laurie Metcalf

      (L-R) Actor Saoirse Ronan, actor/director Greta Gerwig and actor Laurie Metcalf attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Yael Grobglas and Gina Rodriguez

      Actors Yael Grobglas (L) and Gina Rodriguez attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Hong Chau

      Hong Chau attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Chrissy Metz

      Chrissy Metz attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

      Keith Urban (L) and actor Nicole Kidman attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Brie Larson

      Brie Larson attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Lupita Nyong'o

      Lupita Nyong'o attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • Margot Robbie and Geena Davis

      Margot Robbie (L) and Geena Davis attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

    • Marisa Tomei

      Marisa Tomei attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb

      Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Mary J. Blige

      Mary J. Blige attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Halle Berry

      Halle Berry attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Elisabeth Moss

      Elisabeth Moss attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Uzo Aduba

      Uzo Aduba attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon

      Laura Dern (L) and Reese Witherspoon attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

    • Morgan Freeman

      Morgan Freeman attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • Saoirse Ronan

      Saoirse Ronan attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

    • Mandy Moore

      Mandy Moore attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani

      Writer Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Kristen Bell

      Host Kristen Bell onstage during the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium.

      Credit: Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images