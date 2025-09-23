Watch CBS News
Ryan Routh found guilty in 2024 Trump assassination attempt

By
Caroline Linton
Associate Managing Editor, Politics
Caroline Linton is an associate managing editor on the political team for CBSNews.com. She has previously written for The Daily Beast, Newsweek and amNewYork.
A Florida jury on Tuesday found Ryan Routh guilty of an assassination attempt against then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. 

Routh represented himself in the trial. He was found guilty of all five charges, which included attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate and assaulting a federal officer. 

Routh was arrested in September 2024 at Mr. Trump's golf course. A Secret Service agent testified last week that he spotted Routh before the then-presidential candidate came into view. Routh aimed his rifle at the agent, who opened fire, causing Routh to drop his weapon and flee without firing a shot, the agent said.

It was the second assassination attempt against Mr. Trump in 2024, after shots were fired in a separate incident at a Pennsylvania rally. A bullet grazed Mr. Trump's ear in that incident. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

