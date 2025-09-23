Ryan Routh found guilty in 2024 Trump assassination attempt

A Florida jury on Tuesday found Ryan Routh guilty of an assassination attempt against then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Routh represented himself in the trial. He was found guilty of all five charges, which included attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate and assaulting a federal officer.

Routh was arrested in September 2024 at Mr. Trump's golf course. A Secret Service agent testified last week that he spotted Routh before the then-presidential candidate came into view. Routh aimed his rifle at the agent, who opened fire, causing Routh to drop his weapon and flee without firing a shot, the agent said.

It was the second assassination attempt against Mr. Trump in 2024, after shots were fired in a separate incident at a Pennsylvania rally. A bullet grazed Mr. Trump's ear in that incident.

