Ruth Bader Ginsburg receives honorary degree in New York after completing cancer treatment

 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has accepted an honorary degree from the University at Buffalo.

The 86-year-old justice recently completed three-week course of radiation therapy for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas. The Supreme Court announced Friday that Ginsburg underwent three weeks of outpatient radiation therapy beginning August 5. It said there is no evidence of the disease remaining elsewhere in her body.

Ginsburg received several standing ovations during an hour-long appearance Monday, when she also sat for a question-and-answer session. She referred to her health only briefly, saying she wanted to honor a commitment to appear she made last year.

She was appointed to the court by President Bill Clinton in 1993. 

