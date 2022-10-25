Ruth Bader Ginsburg will soon be the face of a new postage stamp, USPS announces

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be featured on a new postage stamp next year, the U.S. Postal Service announced Monday.

The stamp, which will be part of a 2023 collection celebrating various artists and figures from American history, is intended to honor Ginsburg's legacy as a longtime jurist and "icon of American culture," the USPS said in a statement.

"After beginning her career as an activist lawyer fighting gender discrimination, Justice Ginsburg became a respected jurist whose important majority opinions advancing equality and strong dissents on socially controversial rulings made her a passionate proponent of equal justice," USPS said.

The stamp will feature an oil painting of Ginsburg wearing a black judicial robe and one of her iconic lace collars. The stamp was designed by Ethel Kessler with art by Michael J. Deas based on a photo by Philip Bermingham, USPS said.

USPS

Ginsburg died in 2020 at age 87 after serving on the Supreme Court for 27 years. She was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993 and was known for her progressive stances on social issues such as the right to an abortion, same-sex marriage and equal voting rights. At the time of her death, she was the longest-serving woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.

USPS has not yet announced a specific date for the stamp's release. Currently, First-Class Mail Forever stamps sell for $0.60. The price is set to increase to $0.63 on Jan. 22, 2023, USPS announced earlier this month.

Other stamps in the 2023 collection include designs honoring Native American activist Chief Standing Bear, author Toni Morrison, author Ernest J. Gaines and artist Roy Lichtenstein.

The agency expects to reveal more 2023 stamp designs in the weeks and months ahead, the announcement said.

"These miniature works of art highlight our unique American culture and offer a broad selection for those looking to collect stamps or send their mail around the nation or the world," said USPS Stamp Services Director William Gicker.