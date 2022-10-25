Watch CBS News

USPS unveils Ruth Bader Ginsburg postage stamp

The U.S. Postal Service has unveiled a "forever" postage stamp in honor of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that will be available next year. The portrait shows Ginsburg in a black robe with her trademark intricate white collar.
