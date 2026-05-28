Russian drone strikes Romanian apartment building, Romania says

A Russian drone struck an apartment building in NATO-member Romania, its defense ministry said early Friday morning local time, wounding two people.

"During the night of May 28-29, the Russian Federation resumed drone attacks on civilian and infrastructure targets in Ukraine, near the river border with Romania," the Romanian defense ministry said.

"One of these drones entered Romanian airspace, was tracked by radar as far as the southern part of the city of Galati, and crashed onto the roof of an apartment building, with the impact triggering a fire," it said, with emergency services adding two people were wounded.

Last September, Romania reported that its airspace was breached by a drone during a Russian attack on neighboring Ukraine. The country scrambled two F-16 fighter jets at the time.

That same month, Poland reported that it shot down Russian drones in its own airspace.

This is a developing story and will be updated.