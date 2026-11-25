More than 490,000 Russian soldiers have died since Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, according to leaked Russian government data analyzed by CBS News partner network BBC News. Another organization's analysis of the vast dataset suggests the toll is likely closer to 700,000.

A recent hack by pro-Ukraine groups Belarusian Cyber Partisans BY and Ukraine's Silent Crow produced the data that was analyzed by the BBC and independent Russian outlet Mediazona. It included more than 11 million death records from 2021 to September 2026, according to the British broadcaster.

The data, which includes granular information on the location of deaths in Ukraine and Russian border regions, age ranges, causes of death, and employment and court rulings suggests at least 490,334 Russian soldiers have died during the war so far, according to the BBC. According to Mediazona's analysis, which the outlet said accounted for delays in death registrations, missing records and deaths occurring since the data was leaked, Russia's total military death toll has likely reached around 700,000.

In May, the head of the United Kingdom's communications and cyber spy agency also put the number of Russian military deaths during the war at about 500,000, citing Western intelligence.

"Putin is going backwards on the battlefield, with new intelligence showing that almost half a million Russian soldiers have been killed since the conflict began," Anne Keast-Butler, the director of the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), said at the time.

Soldiers carry the coffin of 20-year-old Russian serviceman Nikita Avrov during his funeral at a church in Luga, south of St. Petersburg, April 11, 2022, after his death during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. AFP/Getty

The Kremlin has not publicly revealed the Russian death toll from the war. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said for the first time in February that his country's losses stood at 55,000. That figure has not been independently corroborated, however, and the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank estimated as many as 150,000 Ukrainian fatalities up to June 2026.

The BBC also reported that the leaked data shows 65% of 18- to 24-year-olds in Russia who died in 2025 were casualties of the war. For Russians aged 25-34 last year, the number was 59%, making the war the main cause of death for young Russian adults last year, according to the data.

When asked about the various reports surfacing from the data leak, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday: "The only entity that can officially disclose casualty figures is the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation."

"I suggest not to pay attention to any other data," he said.