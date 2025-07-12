Russia launches hundreds of drones and cruise missiles into Ukraine, killing at least 6

At least six people were killed overnight and on Saturday morning as Russia continued to pound Ukraine with hundreds of drones and cruise missiles as part of a stepped-up bombing campaign that has further dampened hopes for a breakthrough in efforts to end the more than three-year-old war.

Two people died and 14 were wounded when Russian forces overnight attacked the Bukovina area in the Chernivtsi region of southwestern Ukraine with four drones and a missile, regional Gov. Ruslan Zaparaniuk said Saturday. He said that the two people died due to falling debris from a drone.

A drone attack in Ukraine's western Lviv region wounded nine people, said regional Gov. Maksym Kozytskyi.

Three people were wounded in Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine when the city was hit by eight drones and two missiles, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Firefighters work at the site of Russian air attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Saturday, July 12, 2025. Mykola Tys / AP

Russia fired 597 drones and decoys, along with 26 cruise missiles, into Ukraine overnight into Saturday, Ukraine's air force said. Of these, 319 drones and 25 cruise missiles were shot down and 258 decoy drones were lost, likely having been electronically jammed.

Following the overnight attacks, two people were killed Saturday morning in a missile strike in the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to regional Gov. Serhii Lysak. Two other people were killed Saturday in the Sumy region by a Russian guided bomb, local officials said.

Russia has been stepping up its long-range attacks on Ukrainian cities. Earlier this week, Russia fired more than 700 attack and decoy drones at Ukraine overnight, topping previous nightly barrages for the third time in two weeks and targeting Lutsk near the border with Poland in western Ukraine, a region that is a crucial hub for receiving foreign military aid.

Poland's air force scrambled fighter jets in areas bordering Ukraine in response to the overnight attacks, Polish officials said.

Russia's intensifying long-range attacks have coincided with a concerted Russian effort to break through parts of the roughly 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line, where Ukrainian troops are under severe pressure.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it shot down 33 Ukrainian drones overnight into Saturday.

Earlier this week, Russia launched its largest drone attack on Ukraine in a single day since the war began more than three years ago, the Ukrainian Air Force said. In a statement, the air force said Russia fired 728 Shahed and decoy drones, as well as 13 missiles.