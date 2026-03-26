Russia is helping Iran with intel to target and kill Americans, says top EU diplomat

Russia is providing intelligence support to Iran in the Middle East war to "kill Americans," the EU's top diplomat said Thursday, calling on the U.S. to increase pressure on Moscow.

"We see that Russia is helping Iran with intelligence to target Americans, to kill Americans, and Russia is also supporting Iran now with the drones so that they can attack neighboring countries and also U.S. military bases," Kaja Kallas said at a G7 meeting outside Paris.

"These wars are very much interlinked ... If America wants the war in the Middle East to stop, Iran to stop attacking them, they should also put the pressure on Russia so that they are not able to help them in this," she added, referring to Moscow's Ukraine invasion.

Kallas — who is vice president of the European Commission and the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy — spoke hours after U.K. Secretary of Defense John Healey told BBC News that he sees the "hidden hand of Putin" behind Iran's war effort.

Healey said there was an "axis of aggression" between Russia and Iran as he revealed the cooperation between the two nations, citing British intelligence agencies. He said Moscow provided not only intelligence, but also training, to Iranian forces before the war began in late February.

Multiple sources, including a senior U.S. official with direct knowledge, told CBS News six days into the war that Russia was providing intelligence to Iran regarding U.S. positions in the Middle East. That information came days after six U.S. service members were killed in an Iranian strike on an installation in Kuwait.

Asked about the reports of Russia sharing intelligence with Iran, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told 60 Minutes that President Trump was "well aware of who's talking to who," and that "anything that shouldn't be happening, whether it's in public or back-channeled, is being confronted and confronted strongly."