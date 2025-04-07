Gordon Black, U.S. soldier jailed in Russia for threatening, robbing girlfriend, gets prison sentence reduced

Moscow — An appellate court in Russia's far east on Monday reduced the prison sentence for an American soldier convicted of stealing and making threats of murder, Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti reported. Staff Sgt. Gordon Black, 34, flew to the Pacific port city of Vladivostok to see his girlfriend and was arrested in May 2024 after she accused him of stealing from her, according to U.S. officials and Russian authorities.

A month later, a court in Vladivostok convicted him and sentenced him to three years and nine months in prison. Black was also ordered to pay 10,000 rubles (about $115) in damages.

Black lost one appeal in a regional court that upheld his sentence, but the judge in the 9th Court of Cassation on Monday agreed to reduce his sentence to three years and two months in prison. Black's defense had asked the court to acquit him of making threats of murder and reduce the punishment for theft, a request the judge partially sustained, according to the RIA report.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gordon Black, who was detained on suspicion of theft and issuing threats, appears in court in the far eastern city of Vladivostok in a June 6, 2024 file photo. PAVEL KOROLYOV/AFP/Getty

Russia has jailed a number of Americans in recent years as tensions between Moscow and the West grew. Some, like corporate security executive Paul Whelan, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and teacher Marc Fogel, were designated by the U.S. government as wrongfully detained and released in prisoner swaps.

A few others remain jailed in Russia on drug or assault convictions. They include Robert Gilman, 72, who was handed a 3 1/2-year sentence after being found guilty of assaulting a police officer following a drunken disturbance on a train, and Travis Leake, a musician who was convicted on drug charges and sentenced to 13 years in prison in July 2024.

In October, a Russian court sentenced another 72-year-old American citizen to nearly seven years in prison after convicting him of fighting as a mercenary for Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion. Stephen Hubbard was given a sentence of six years and 10 months for "participating as a mercenary in the armed conflict" after a brief trial held largely behind closed doors.

Another U.S. citizen, Joseph Tater, 46, is awaiting trial in Moscow and over the weekend he was forcibly admitted to a psychiatric hospital, according to Russian state media. Tater was arrested in August 2024 after being accused of assaulting a police officer during a confrontation with staff at an upmarket hotel in the Russian capital.

A Moscow court agreed to admit Tater to a psychiatric hospital non-voluntarily after a medical evaluation on March 15, Russian state news agency Tass reported. It said doctors had described Tater as displaying signs of "tension, impulsivity, persecutory delusions, and lack of self-awareness regarding his condition."

In this photo released by Meshchansky District Court press service on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, U.S. citizen Joseph Tater stands in a courtroom facing criminal assault charges after allegedly attacking a police officer in a Moscow hotel. Meshchansky District Court Press Service via AP

Tater had been due to stand trial on April 14 on charges of assaulting a police officer, which is punishable with a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment. It is unclear when the court made its decision to detain him on medical grounds, but Tass previously reported that he had been released from pre-trial detention at the end of March.

At a September court hearing, Tater claimed he came to Russia to seek political asylum and that he was being persecuted by the CIA.

Black was on leave and in the process of returning to his home base at Fort Cavazos, Texas, from South Korea, where he had been stationed at Camp Humphreys with the Eighth Army. The U.S. Army said Black signed out for his move back home and, "instead of returning to the continental United States, Black flew from Incheon, Republic of Korea, through China to Vladivostok, Russia, for personal reasons."

Under Pentagon policy, service members must get clearance for any international travel from a security manager or commander.

The U.S. Army said last month that Black hadn't sought such travel clearance and it wasn't authorized by the Defense Department. Given the hostilities in Ukraine and threats to the U.S. and its military, it is extremely unlikely he would have been granted approval.

Black's girlfriend, Alexandra Vashchuk, told reporters last year that "it was a simple domestic dispute," during which Black "became aggressive and attacked" her, stealing money from her wallet. She described Black as "violent and unable to control himself."

U.S. officials have said that Black, who is married, met Vashchuk in South Korea.

According to U.S. officials, she had lived in South Korea, and last fall she and Black got into some type of domestic dispute or altercation. After that, she left South Korea. It isn't clear if she was forced to leave or what, if any, role South Korean authorities had in the matter.