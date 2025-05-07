Appeals court orders Trump administration to transfer detained Tufts student Rumeysa Ozturk to Vermont

Washington — A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered the Trump administration to comply with a lower court order that requires it to transfer Tufts Ph.D. student Rumeysa Ozturk from a detention facility in Louisiana to Vermont.

The three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit rejected a bid for emergency relief sought by the Trump administration in Ozturk's challenge to her detention. The decision came after the 2nd Circuit panel heard arguments Tuesday on the Justice Department's request for it to pause a district court's order that required Ozturk to be transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in Vermont.

Ozturk is currently detained at an immigration facility in Basile, Louisiana. A bail hearing in her challenge to her confinement is set to take place at the federal district court in Vermont on Friday. The judges on the 2nd Circuit said the Trump administration has one week to comply with the district court's transfer order.

This is a developing story and will be updated