CBS/AP November 11, 2017, 2:46 PM

Roy Miller, Kansas City Chiefs player, arrested on domestic battery charge

Roy Miller, who currently plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, poses for his 2009 NFL headshot for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida. 

NFL Photos/Getty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Roy Miller was arrested early Saturday in Florida on a domestic battery charge, according to Duval County jail records.

Miller was jailed shortly before 5 a.m. by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The incident involved a minor injury, but no other details were available about the alleged battery.

Miller was scheduled to appear before a judge later Saturday.

"This morning we were informed about an incident involving one of our players, Roy Miller. We are still in the process of gathering details on the situation. We will have no further comment at this time," the Chiefs said in a statement to Tom Martin of CBS affiliate KCTV.

The 30-year-old Miller, who was drafted out of Texas by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, spent the past four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Miller signed a $1.4 million deal with Kansas City this past offseason but has only appeared in seven games with two tackles.

The AFC West-leading Chiefs (6-3) visit the New York Giants on Nov. 18.

Kansas City Chiefs v Dallas Cowboys

Roy Miller #98 of the Kansas City Chiefs tackles Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter of a football game at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

Ron Jenkins / Getty
