Ross Fire explodes to over 50,000 acres in North Texas, forcing evacuations and school closures

A wildfire that sparked near Ross in Palo Pinto County on Monday afternoon has grown to at least 50,000 acres and was 8% contained as of Tuesday, forcing evacuations in neighboring Jack County and affecting local schools, officials in North Texas said.

How big is the Ross Fire and where is it burning?

The Ross Fire has burned at least 50,000 acres in Palo Pinto and Jack counties, with the fire burning near U.S. 180 and FM 919.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire was 8% contained as of Tuesday afternoon. Residents in Jack County along County Road 2210 toward Highway 281 were instructed to evacuate as crews continued battling the wildfire.

The fire began near Ross in Palo Pinto County just before 1:30 p.m. Monday and was initially estimated at 25 acres, according to the Palo Pinto County Emergency Service District. It rapidly expanded to thousands of acres.

Damage to three or four structures has been reported, and more structures remain at risk.

The Longhorn Council of Scouting America said many buildings at Worth Ranch in Palo Pinto have suffered catastrophic damage, but no scouts, campers or guests were at the property when the fire moved into the area, and the camp ranger, Pat Adams, was safely evacuated.

What areas are under evacuation orders because of the Ross Fire?

Residents in Jack County along County Road 2210 toward Highway 281 have been told to evacuate because of the wildfire. An evacuation center has been set up at Twin Lake Recreation Center on Highway 59 in Jacksboro, officials said.

The wildfire and evacuations are also affecting schools in the area. Jacksboro ISD delayed the start of school Tuesday by two hours, while Perrin CISD canceled classes for the day.

The Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) Strike Team, along with the Texas A&M Forest Service, is supporting firefighting efforts with dozers and aircraft.

What roads are closed because of the Ross Fire?

U.S. Highway 180 is closed to all traffic between South FM 4 and FM 919 because of the wildfire.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is also in place over the fire area.

Where can livestock be taken during the Ross Fire?

The Graham Livestock Commission said Monday that it is offering space for livestock displaced by the wildfire at the Old Mineral Wells Sale Barn at 2805 North Oak Ave.

The holding station is available to people who need a temporary place for livestock until other arrangements can be made.

Why is the wildfire risk high in North Texas?

Dry vegetation, a lack of measurable rainfall and gusty winds are creating elevated wildfire conditions across parts of North Texas.

The National Weather Service is monitoring several wildfires west of Interstate 35, with the Ross Fire among the largest.

After more than a month without measurable rainfall, fine surface fuels have become critically to extremely dry, making vegetation easier to ignite and allowing fires to spread quickly.

Southwest winds gusting up to 20 mph on Tuesday are expected to increase the grass fire threat west of I-35. Residents are urged to avoid outdoor activities that could produce sparks or flames.