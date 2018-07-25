Roseanne Barr to appear on "Hannity" for first TV interview since firing

Sean Hannity is set to interview Roseanne Barr on Fox News' "Hannity" on Thursday. The appearance will be Barr's first since she was fired from ABC and her hit reboot "Roseanne" was canceled.

ABC dropped Barr after she posted a tweet likening former Obama White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape in May. The disgraced comedian hinted at the time that she was itching for a comeback, tweeting to her fans, "you guys make me feel like fighting back. I will examine all of my options carefully and get back to U [sic]."

She has insisted that she thought Jarrett was white and that she is not a racist. In a recent YouTube video, she screamed, "I thought the b***h was white!"

Barr expressed remorse in a podcast interview with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach last month, saying, "It's really hard to say this but, I didn't mean what they think I meant. And that's what's so painful. But I have to face that it hurt people."

But lately, Barr has been tweeting about her "disgust" for people who defended "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn, who Disney fired over pedophilia and rape jokes he tweeted. She also said on her YouTube channel that ABC fired her because of her support of President Donald Trump.

"Now instead what happened, about 40 minutes after that, my show was canceled before even one advertiser pulled out, and I was labeled a racist," she said. "Why, you ask? Well, the answer is simple: Because I voted for Donald Trump, and that is not allowed in Hollywood."

Barr is expected to talk about her tweet and the fallout, as well as her support for Mr. Trump.

The show will go on for Barr's colleagues. ABC ordered 10 episodes of a spinoff called "The Conners" after Barr agreed to forgo any creative or financial participation in it.