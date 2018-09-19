Roseanne Barr claims she knows her character's cause of death on "The Conners"

Roseanne Barr claims she knows how her character is written off in "Roseanne" spinoff "The Conners." The actress, who was fired and had her show canceled after posting a racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, said that Roseanne is killed off as the consequence of opioid addiction on "The Conners." The spinoff is set to premiere on ABC on Oct. 16.

During a new interview on Brandon Straka's YouTube show "Walk Away," she claimed, "Oh yeah, they killed her. They have her die of an opioid overdose." Barr also slammed ABC and Disney for explaining her absence in an "insulting" manner.

"It wasn't enough to [fire me], they had to so cruelly insult the people who loved that family and that show," she said. "There's nothing I can do about it. It's done. It's over. There's no fight left."

ABC is not commenting on Barr's claim.

In August, "Conners" star John Goodman said he believed Roseanne's character would be dead in the spinoff. He guessed that his character, Dan Conner, Roseanne's husband, would be "mopey and sad" over his wife's death.

In June, ABC announced that it would move forward with the "Roseanne" spinoff, after Barr agreed to cut any creative or financial ties to it. The network canceled the wildly successful "Roseanne" reboot in May.

"I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from 'Roseanne,'" a statement from Barr said at the time. "I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved."

The show's actors, including Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert, issued a statement about the spinoff: "We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it's clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience. We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter."