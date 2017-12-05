Parents express outrage after girl kills herself, leaves journal about bullying

CALIMESA, Calif. -- An Inland Empire family says their daughter committed suicide after years of bullying.

As CBS Los Angeles reports, now other parents are expressing outrage over the school and district's handling of it.

Rosalie Avila, 13, was a 7th grader at Mesa View Middle School. Her father said that she was bullied for years but that the district and school didn't do enough to help her.

Outside of the school on Monday parents from schools in the district held signs and encouraged community support for Avila.

"I will not let Rosie's name die in vain because that child should have never had to go through what she went through," said parent Robert Ellis.

Avila's parents said that their daughter kept a journal detailing the abuse she went through at school. Avila left a final note before taking her own life last week.

Parents at Mesa View Middle School like Ellis said the bullying problem has to stop before more kids take drastic measures.

Ellis' 13-year-old daughter is a 7th grader at Mesa View Middle School. He said she's been bullied for years and the district isn't doing enough to keep her safe.

"It breaks my heart to see my daughter fall apart when she comes home," said Ellis. "She used to love going to school. Now she can't wait for the weekend."

The principal said their number one priority is the safety of the children.

The superintendent of the Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District issued a statement saying "we are working closely with detectives…in their investigation into allegations of bullying. This issue requires all of us to work together, to watch for signs and intervene when we see problems."

Parents at the protest said it is too little, too late.

"It breaks my heart because all this could have been prevented," said parent Jacqueline Godinez. "I tried a long time ago. They didn't even want to listen to me about my daughter."