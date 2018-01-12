Golf champion Rory McIlroy reveals heart "irregularity" that he "has to keep on top of"

Four-time major golf champion Rory McIlroy has revealed an "irregularity" with his heart that he has "to keep on top of." The 28-year-old revealed the medical issue to the U.K. Telegraph on Friday in a new interview ahead of his return to golf at the Abu Dhabi Championship next week.

"I have a flat T-wave and I'll have to get an [echocardiogram] on my heart every six months and an MRI scan every year," McIlroy said, adding that the issue was discovered after he suffered an infection in China 18 months ago.

"They told me that's the reason that I have this thickening of my left ventricle and there's a bit of scar tissue. For now, I just need to stay on top of it and have to stay fit. Hey, I was planning on doing that anyway," he said.

In 2017, McIlroy had six top 10 finishes but failed to add to his total of 13 career PGA Tour wins. Despite starting the year outside the top 10, McIlroy told the Telegraph that he's ready to compete.

"I don't judge it like that," McIlroy said. "I don't care about the world rankings. I think about number of wins, the ability of the players against me, the number of majors the others have. I don't feel I need to compare myself to anyone else, because I know what I can do. I'm not hung up on it."

He added, "I still feel that on my day, if I'm on my roll, and especially if I'm playing with them. I just crave to be in that position again."

Speaking "CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell last summer, McIlroy opened up about his charity work and what it's like golfing with President Trump. "To have all the success I've had in golf, to win major championships, to be able to give back to people less fortunate, that is something I'm very proud of," McIlroy said.

As for golfing with Mr. Trump at his Palm Beach golf club, McIlroy said, "I enjoyed my time with the president. To go there and just soak in the whole environment, it's pretty incredible especially if you haven't been exposed to it before."