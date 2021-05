Rory McIlroy on rib injury, improving parts of his game Norah O'Donnell caught up with golf star Rory McIlroy at a charity event in Yankee Stadium, ahead of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. McIlroy opened up about his latest injury scare and what part of his game he wants to sharpen up. FedEx made a $1 million donation to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in McIlroy's name.