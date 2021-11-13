This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in New York City

One of the first signs of Christmas rolled into New York City on Saturday morning. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree officially arrived in Manhattan.

The 12-ton, 79-foot Norway spruce traveled from Elkton, Maryland, and was delivered to its new home on a 150-foot trailer, CBS New York reports. Crews will later raise the tree into place.

The tree — coming from Maryland for the first time ever — will be wrapped in more than 50,000 lights and lit on December 1.

It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas! The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrived earlier this morning with a little help from our @NYPDHighway Unit escorting it through NYC to its final destination at @rockcenternyc pic.twitter.com/U671Pk7nTd — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 13, 2021

The 85-year-old tree came from the Price family home and was cut down on Thursday, when a crane removed it.

Devon and Julie Price told NBC's "Today" they were worried about the tree falling during a storm. "So we're very excited to have it go to New York City," Devon Price said.

Contributing: The Associated Press